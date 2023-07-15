BioRem (CVE:BRM) Trading Up 1.1%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

BioRem Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.80. The company has a market cap of C$14.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.80.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. BioRem had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 million during the quarter.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

