Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $365.55

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.55 ($4.70) and traded as low as GBX 339 ($4.36). Billington shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.44), with a volume of 15,969 shares trading hands.

Billington Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 366.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £44.37 million, a PE ratio of 907.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Billington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Billington’s payout ratio is currently 3,947.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Billington Company Profile

In other news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £1,014,000 ($1,304,515.63). 49.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

