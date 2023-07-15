Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 34.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 202,356 shares during the period.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $253.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post -9.92 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

