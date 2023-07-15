Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.86.
BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.
In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of BIG stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $253.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.16.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post -9.92 EPS for the current year.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
