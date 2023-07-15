Bernstein Bank Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $90.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bernstein Bank from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SE. UBS Group lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.83.

SEA Trading Down 0.9 %

SE opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $5,830,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SEA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,156 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SEA by 42.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,640,089 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $95,191,000 after buying an additional 489,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

