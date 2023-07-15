BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

IDXX stock opened at $536.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $541.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.