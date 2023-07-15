BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $100.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

