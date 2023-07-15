BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Axos Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,645,000 after purchasing an additional 146,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Axos Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,688,000 after purchasing an additional 145,516 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.