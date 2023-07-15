BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.