BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.