BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $289.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $291.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.