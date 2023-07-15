BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $238.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,681 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,034. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

