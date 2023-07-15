BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $472.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.98 and a 200-day moving average of $497.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

