BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $15,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

EXP opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $188.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.