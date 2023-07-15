BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $277.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $279.47.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.