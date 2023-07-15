BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day moving average is $207.70.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

