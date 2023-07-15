Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in June

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. 14,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.51.

Get Benchmark Metals alerts:

About Benchmark Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.