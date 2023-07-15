Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in June

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Benchmark Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. 14,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.51.
About Benchmark Metals
