Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDRFY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BDRFY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 25,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,700. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

