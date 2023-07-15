BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Down 0.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €37.30 ($40.99) and last traded at €37.50 ($41.21). 6,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.60 ($41.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.15 and its 200 day moving average is €40.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

