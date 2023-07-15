Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.