Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 8,997 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 84,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

