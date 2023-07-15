Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 783 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 377,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

