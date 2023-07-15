Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 548 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,923,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

