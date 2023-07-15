Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RENASANT Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

NYSE NVO opened at $160.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $359.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

