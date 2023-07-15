Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $539,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.23.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

