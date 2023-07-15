Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

