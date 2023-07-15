Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,681 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,034 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $238.87 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

