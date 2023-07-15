Baugh & Associates LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for about 1.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Trading Down 1.4 %

IP opened at $31.40 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

