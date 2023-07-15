Baugh & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 2.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.