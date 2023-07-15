Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

