Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

