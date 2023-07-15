Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 61,231 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,231 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,372,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 393,272 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 375,344 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16,974.6% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 81,478 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 39,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JOF stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $7.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

In related news, Director Rodney A. Buck bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,858.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.