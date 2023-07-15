Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

