Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 2.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $52.33 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

