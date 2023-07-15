Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after acquiring an additional 786,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

