Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 3.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

