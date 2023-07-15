Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 1,225,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,766,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 289,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

