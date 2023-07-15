Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1,623.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,560 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,072 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 393,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 304,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

