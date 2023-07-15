Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

