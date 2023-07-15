Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.37. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 105,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,102,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,725.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 105,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 194,302 shares of company stock valued at $512,347. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

