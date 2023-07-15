Barclays Raises Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($21.87) to GBX 1,800 ($23.16) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.76) to GBX 2,125 ($27.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,939.17 ($24.95).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,810 ($23.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,742.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($15.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,952.40 ($25.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,848.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,767.72.

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($23.41) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,121.57). 31.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

