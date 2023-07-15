Barclays Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $64.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

