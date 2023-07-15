Barclays Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $29.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 3.0 %

NOVA opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

