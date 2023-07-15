Barclays Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

LYB stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.