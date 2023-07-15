Bank of Stockton Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.