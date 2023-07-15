Bank of Stockton Sells 30,467 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:ICF opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

