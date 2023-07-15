Bank of Stockton Sells 1,680 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.