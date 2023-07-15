Bank of Stockton Sells 150 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.