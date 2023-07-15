Bank of Stockton Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 126,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 41,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 46,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.