Bank of Stockton Has $777,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

