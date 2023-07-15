Bank of Stockton Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Allstate were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

Shares of ALL opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

